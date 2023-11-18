The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Bisons averaged.
  • Last season, Alabama A&M had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bisons finished 272nd.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were only 1.4 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bisons allowed to opponents.
  • Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ North Alabama L 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/18/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
11/21/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/24/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center

