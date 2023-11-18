The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Bisons averaged.

Last season, Alabama A&M had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bisons finished 272nd.

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were only 1.4 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bisons allowed to opponents.

Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.

The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule