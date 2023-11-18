How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Bisons averaged.
- Last season, Alabama A&M had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bisons finished 272nd.
- The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were only 1.4 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bisons allowed to opponents.
- Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.
- The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M sunk fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
