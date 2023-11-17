Pickens County High School will host Winterboro High School in 1A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winterboro vs. Pickens County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Reform, AL

Reform, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games This Week

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

BB Comer High School at Highland Home High School