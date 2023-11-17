Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Winfield High School vs. Sylvania High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In 3A play on Friday, November 17, Sylvania High School will host Winfield High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Winfield vs. Sylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games This Week
Valley High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
