Week 12 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football slate includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Week 12 ACC Results
Pittsburgh 24 Boston College 16
- Pregame Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 46.5
Pittsburgh Leaders
- Passing: Nate Yarnell (11-for-19, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Rodney Hammond (15 ATT, 145 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jerrod Means (5 TAR, 3 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
Boston College Leaders
- Passing: Thomas Castellanos (13-for-25, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Kye Robichaux (24 ATT, 118 YDS)
- Receiving: Lewis Bond (6 TAR, 5 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Pittsburgh
|Boston College
|404
|Total Yards
|325
|207
|Passing Yards
|171
|197
|Rushing Yards
|154
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 12 ACC Games
No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-1)
Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Duke (-3.5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)
No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: -
Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
