Valley High School plays away from home against Hackleburg High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Valley vs. Hackleburg Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School