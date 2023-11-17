Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Thorsby High School vs. Reeltown High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Reeltown High School vs. Thorsby High School -- in Notasulga, AL on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Thorsby vs. Reeltown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Maplesville High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
