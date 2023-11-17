Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the T.R. Miller High School vs. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will host T.R. Miller High School in a clash between 3A teams.
T.R. Miller vs. MCPS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph County High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games This Week
