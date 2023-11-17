The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) play the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Denver matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-7.5) 148.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-7.5) 147.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Denver Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Alabama put together a 21-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times last season.

Denver covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

Last season, 20 of the Pioneers' games went over the point total.

