The Denver Pioneers (2-2) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
  • In games South Alabama shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the Jaguars scored just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Pioneers allowed (75.1).
  • South Alabama went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Jaguars ceded 12.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (71.1).
  • South Alabama sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Buffalo W 70-56 Alumni Arena
11/14/2023 @ Alabama L 102-46 Coleman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Nicholls State L 102-97 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Lynn - Mitchell Center

