The Denver Pioneers (2-2) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.

In games South Alabama shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.

Last year, the Jaguars scored just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Pioneers allowed (75.1).

South Alabama went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.9 points per contest.

At home, the Jaguars ceded 12.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than in away games (71.1).

South Alabama sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

