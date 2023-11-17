The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) meet at Pete Hanna Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

South Carolina State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 5.7% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last season.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 78.7 152.1 71.6 155.4 145.8 South Carolina State 73.4 152.1 83.8 155.4 149.9

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

Last year, the Samford Bulldogs put up 5.1 fewer points per game (78.7) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allowed (83.8).

When Samford totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 14-12-0 16-10-0 South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0

Samford vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford South Carolina State 13-3 Home Record 4-6 8-7 Away Record 1-19 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.