Samford vs. South Carolina State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Samford vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14
|105th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
