The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Samford Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Samford (-20.5) 157.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Samford (-20.5) 157.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 Samford Bulldogs games went over the point total.

South Carolina State compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last season.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.