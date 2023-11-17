How to Watch Samford vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Samford Bulldogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points lower than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- Samford had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Samford Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The South Carolina State Bulldogs finished 210th.
- Last year, the Samford Bulldogs recorded 78.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 83.8 the South Carolina State Bulldogs gave up.
- When Samford totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 6-2.
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged on the road (75.7).
- At home, the Samford Bulldogs allowed five fewer points per game (68.7) than in road games (73.7).
- In terms of total threes made, Samford performed better at home last year, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% mark away from home.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ VCU
|L 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|W 96-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
