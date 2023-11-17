Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Russellville High School vs. Moody High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Moody High School will host Russellville High School in 5A action on Friday, November 17 at 6:00 PM CT.
Russellville vs. Moody Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Moody, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
