Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Pickens County, Alabama this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Winterboro High School at Pickens County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Reform, AL

Reform, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School