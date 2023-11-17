With three games on the NHL slate Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 15 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Nylander's stats: 10 goals in 15 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +120 to score

Jets vs. Sabres

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Connor's stats: 13 goals in 15 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +135 to score

Jets vs. Sabres

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +140 to score

Panthers vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 16 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Tavares' stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +145 to score

Panthers vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Reinhart's stats: 13 goals in 16 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score

Panthers vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Verhaeghe's stats: 7 goals in 16 games

Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +185 to score

Panthers vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Barkov's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +185 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 DeBrincat's stats: 11 goals in 16 games

