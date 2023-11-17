Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Mobile County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
