Millry High School is on the road versus Elba High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Millry vs. Elba Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Washington County Games This Week

Georgiana School at Leroy High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Leroy, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

