We have an exciting high school matchup -- Madison Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible School -- in Madison, AL on Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mars Hill vs. Madison Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School