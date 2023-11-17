Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Mars Hill Bible School vs. Madison Academy Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- Madison Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible School -- in Madison, AL on Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Mars Hill vs. Madison Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Madison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
