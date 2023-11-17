Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Marion County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Winfield High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
