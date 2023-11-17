Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Maplesville High School vs. Sweet Water High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is a game between 1A teams in Sweet Water, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Sweet Water High School hosting Maplesville High School.
Maplesville vs. Sweet Water Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Cottonwood High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
