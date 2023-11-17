Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Madison County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster Christian Academy at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Good Hope High School