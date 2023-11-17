On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Coosa Christian School will host Lynn High School in a game between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynn vs. Coosa Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Haleyville High School at Cherokee County High School