Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Lexington High School vs. Fyffe High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fyffe High School will host Lexington High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington vs. Fyffe Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.