In 3A action on Friday, November 17, Piedmont High School will host Lauderdale County High School at 5:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale Co. vs. Piedmont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 5:30 PM CT

5:30 PM CT Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School