In 3A action on Friday, November 17, Piedmont High School will host Lauderdale County High School at 5:30 PM CT.

Lauderdale Co. vs. Piedmont Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Oxford High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

