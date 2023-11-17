Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (6-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Kings are coming off of a 125-110 victory over the Lakers in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis scored a team-best 29 points for the Kings in the victory.

The Spurs' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 123-87 loss to the Thunder. Zach Collins totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Spurs.

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Out Ankle 0.0 0.0 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Sandro Mamukelashvili PF Questionable Back 0.0 2.0 0.0 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Knee 14.0 6.0 4.0 Tre Jones PG Questionable Hamstring 9.0 4.3 6.0 Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -6.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.