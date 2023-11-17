Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
