The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-2). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela averages 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid put up 33.1 points, 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton put up 10.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks 76ers 118.4 Points Avg. 115.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 48.3% Field Goal % 48.7% 35.2% Three Point % 38.7%

