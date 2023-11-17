Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Handley High School vs. Booker T. Washington High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is a game between 4A teams in Tuskegee, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Booker T. Washington High School hosting Handley High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Handley vs. B.T. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
Randolph County High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lamar High School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.