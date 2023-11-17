Gordo High School will host Geraldine High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Geraldine vs. Gordo Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gordo, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games This Week

Winterboro High School at Pickens County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Reform, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

