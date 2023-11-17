Fort Payne High School is on the road versus Muscle Shoals High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 PM CT, in 6A action.

Fort Payne vs. Muscle Shoals Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gordo, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

