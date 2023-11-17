Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in DeKalb County, Alabama this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School