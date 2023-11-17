The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hunter totaled five points in his previous game, which ended in a 116-114 loss versus the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Hunter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per contest last year, third in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the league last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 27 14 4 1 1 0 1 11/28/2022 34 18 3 3 2 0 0 11/12/2022 27 15 4 0 0 0 0 11/10/2022 32 14 4 0 1 0 0

