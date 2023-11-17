Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crenshaw County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Crenshaw County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Highland Home High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
