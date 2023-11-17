Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Clarke County High School vs. Goshen High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In 2A play on Friday, November 17, Goshen High School will host Clarke County High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County vs. Goshen Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pike County Games This Week
Charles Henderson High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
Jackson High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jackson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.