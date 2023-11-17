Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Oxford High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
