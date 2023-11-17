Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Butler County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Georgiana School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
