Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Baldwin County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
