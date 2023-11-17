The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Baldwin County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17

3:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School