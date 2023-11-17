Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Autauga County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thorsby High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
