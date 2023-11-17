The Auburn Tigers (2-1) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point higher than the Bonnies allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Auburn went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Bonnies ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 more points than the Bonnies allowed (67.7).

When Auburn totaled more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-6.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Auburn performed better at home last year, scoring 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule