The Auburn Tigers (2-1) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point higher than the Bonnies allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Auburn went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Bonnies ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 more points than the Bonnies allowed (67.7).
  • When Auburn totaled more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-6.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Auburn performed better at home last year, scoring 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor L 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana W 86-71 Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame W 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena

