The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the Mercer Bears (1-2) at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama put together a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.

Alabama's .618 ATS win percentage (21-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Mercer's .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record).

Alabama vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 150.5 68.3 135.3 149.2 Mercer 68.7 150.5 67 135.3 136.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide recorded were 14.8 more points than the Bears gave up (67).

Alabama went 17-6 against the spread and 24-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama vs. Mercer Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Alabama vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Mercer 15-0 Home Record 7-7 9-3 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.