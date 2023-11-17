Alabama vs. Mercer November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Alabama vs. Mercer Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|49th
|15.0
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.