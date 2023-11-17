Friday's game between the Memphis Tigers (2-0) and Alabama State Hornets (1-2) going head-to-head at FedExForum has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Alabama State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 76, Alabama State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-5.1)

Memphis (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Alabama State Performance Insights

Alabama State struggled to generate points last season, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 63.3 points per game. It did better on defense, ranking 254th by allowing 72.6 points per contest.

The Hornets ranked fifth-worst in college basketball with 35.2 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they grabbed 32.6 rebounds per game (117th-ranked in college basketball).

Alabama State delivered just 9.9 dimes per contest, which ranked sixth-worst in college basketball.

The Hornets averaged 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Hornets made 6.0 treys per game (315th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 31.1% three-point percentage (329th-ranked).

Alabama State was 156th in the country with 7.0 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Alabama State took 67% two-pointers and 33% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 72.8% were two-pointers and 27.2% were three-pointers.

