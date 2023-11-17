The Memphis Tigers (2-0) play the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Alabama State matchup.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-30.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-30.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Tigers games.

