The Memphis Tigers (2-0) take on the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Tigers given up to their opponents (40.1%).

Alabama State put together a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot over 40.1% from the field.

The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 162nd.

The Hornets put up 8.5 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (71.8).

Alabama State put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

Alabama State scored 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 away.

At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

At home, Alabama State knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

