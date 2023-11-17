How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 187th.
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide scored were 14.8 more points than the Bears allowed (67.0).
- When Alabama totaled more than 67.0 points last season, it went 24-2.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide were better at home last year, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Alabama performed better in home games last season, averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morehead State
|W 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|W 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|W 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
