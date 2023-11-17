The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 187th.

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide scored were 14.8 more points than the Bears allowed (67.0).

When Alabama totaled more than 67.0 points last season, it went 24-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide were better at home last year, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Alabama performed better in home games last season, averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule