Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Troy Trojans that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 16
- Venue: Louis Crews Stadium
- TV Channel:
UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-8.5)
Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Temple Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UAB (-7)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: Auburn (-23.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
