The Week 12 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Troy Trojans that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Louis Crews Stadium TV Channel:

UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Jacksonville State (-8.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UAB (-7)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-15.5)

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: Auburn (-23.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: The CW

