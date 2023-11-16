UAB vs. Alcorn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The UAB Blazers (1-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at Bartow Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
UAB vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- UAB compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Alcorn State (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% more often than UAB (14-16-0) last year.
UAB vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|80.7
|148.4
|70.3
|140.9
|147.3
|Alcorn State
|67.7
|148.4
|70.6
|140.9
|136.8
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blazers recorded 10.1 more points per game (80.7) than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- UAB went 11-12 against the spread and 21-6 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
UAB vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|15-14-0
UAB vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Alcorn State
|17-2
|Home Record
|7-2
|7-5
|Away Record
|10-10
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
