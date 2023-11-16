Thursday's game between the UAB Blazers (1-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at Bartow Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-64 and heavily favors UAB to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no set line.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 92, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-28.3)

UAB (-28.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

UAB Performance Insights

On offense, UAB was the 13th-best squad in the nation (80.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Blazers were third-best in the country in rebounds (37.6 per game) and 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

UAB was 101st in the nation in assists (14.1 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Blazers were 210th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.1) last season. They were 102nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Last year, UAB was 196th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.3 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

The Blazers attempted 31.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 68.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Blazers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

